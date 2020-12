By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE said Friday that it has received an order for a A330neo widebody aircraft from flag carrier Air Greenland.

"The new A330-800 will replace the airline's ageing Airbus A330-200ceo to secure operations linking the Arctic island with Denmark from end of 2022 onward and beyond," the European plane maker said.

