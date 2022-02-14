Airbus Gets Firm Order From Aviation Capital Group For 20 A220 Jets

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE said Monday that it has sealed a firm contract with aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group for 20 A220 narrow-body jets.

The order was finalized after the European plane maker said on Dec. 30 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the lessor for the 20 A220s.

Monday's firm contract adds to the purchase of 40 A320neo family aircraft by Aviation Capital Group also announced late December.

