Airbus Gets Firm Order From Aviation Capital Group For 20 A220 Jets

02/14/2022
By Olivia Bugault


Airbus SE said Monday that it has sealed a firm contract with aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group for 20 A220 narrow-body jets.

The order was finalized after the European plane maker said on Dec. 30 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the lessor for the 20 A220s.

Monday's firm contract adds to the purchase of 40 A320neo family aircraft by Aviation Capital Group also announced late December.


Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 0456ET

Financials
Sales 2021 52 406 M 59 769 M 59 769 M
Net income 2021 3 365 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
Net cash 2021 5 855 M 6 678 M 6 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 93 123 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 118,50 €
Average target price 144,57 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE5.46%106 208
THE BOEING COMPANY5.45%123 771
TEXTRON INC.-9.70%15 366
DASSAULT AVIATION22.53%11 042
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-32.84%7 420
AVICOPTER PLC-30.76%5 157