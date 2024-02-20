By Andrea Figueras

Airbus said that U.S. airline Breeze Airways disclosed an order for 10 additional A220-300 aircraft.

The airline's firm order for the aircraft type now totals 90, making Breeze Airways the third largest customer worldwide for the A220, the European plane maker said Tuesday.

Breeze Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A220 in December 2021 and as of end-January, the airline is operating 20 aircraft throughout the U.S., Airbus said.

"Thanks to its world-class performance capabilities, the A220 is the perfect aircraft to help Breeze achieve its goal to provide nonstop service between underserved routes across the United States," said Airbus's Executive Vice President Sales, Commercial Aircraft Benoit de Saint-Exupery.

Breeze intends to be using an all-A220 fleet for its commercial operations by the end of 2024, the plane maker said.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-24 1248ET