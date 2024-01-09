By Andrea Figueras

Airbus said it received an order from Taiwan's airline EVA Air for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft.

The firm order, for an undisclosed sum, makes the airline the latest global carrier to select the A350-1000 for its future long-haul requirements, the French plane manufacturer said Tuesday.

This is EVA Air's first direct purchase of the A321neo, Airbus said. "We look forward to working closely with the airline as it prepares for its new Airbus fleet," it said.

"The aircraft also bring significant reductions in carbon emissions, which is in line with our company's sustainability goals," president of EVA Air, Clay Sun, said.

The A350-1000 has capacity for 410 passengers, while the A321neo is part of the A320neo Family, and incorporates technology such as new-generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip extensions and cabin-efficiency features which together can deliver 20% fuel savings, according to Airbus.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 0358ET