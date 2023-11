By Giulia Petroni

Airbus has received an order from Egyptair to supply 10 A350-900s aircraft for un undisclosed sum, the European plane maker said on Tuesday.

The order aims to tackle growing demand for air travel across Egyptair's network, according to the state-owned carrier. The deal was signed at the Dubai Airshow.

