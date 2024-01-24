By Mauro Orru

Airbus received an order for 42 H145 helicopters for France's rescue and emergency response agency, Securite Civile, and the country's law enforcement agency, the Gendarmerie Nationale.

The European aircraft manufacturer said Wednesday that Securite Civile would get 36 helicopters, with the remaining six going to the Gendarmerie Nationale. Airbus didn't disclose financial details for the order.

The French Armament General Directorate placed the order at the end of 2023 on behalf of the Ministry of Interior.

The contract includes an option for a further 22 H145s for the Gendarmerie Nationale and a support package for the aircraft. Deliveries are set to start in 2024.

