By Giulia Petroni

Airbus received an order for 60 A320neo family aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital for an undisclosed sum.

The order brings the Ireland-based leasing company's total number of aircraft purchased directly from Airbus to nearly 340, the European plane maker said Tuesday.

"This transaction...comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide," SMBC Aviation Capital's Chief Executive Peter Barrett said.

Barrett said he anticipates even greater demand for aircraft such as the A320neo and the A321neo in the years ahead.

SMBC Aviation Capital's shareholders include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

