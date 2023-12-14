By Mauro Orru



Airbus received an order for up to 82 H145M helicopters from the German Armed Forces.

The European plane maker didn't disclose financial details, but called it the largest order ever placed for the H145M. The contract is for 62 firm orders with an option to add 20 helicopters. It also includes seven years of support and services.

The German Army will receive 57 helicopters, while the air-defense special forces will receive five.

