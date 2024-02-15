Stock AIR AIRBUS SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Airbus SE

Equities

AIR

NL0000235190

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:54 2024-02-15 am EST 		After market 01:50:49 pm
148.9 EUR -0.91% Intraday chart for Airbus SE 149.2 +0.21%
07:22pm AIRBUS GROUP : FY23: Cost headwinds and supply chain bottlenecks persist Alphavalue
06:53pm AIRBUS : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Airbus SE

AIRBUS GROUP : FY23: Cost headwinds and supply chain bottlenecks persist Alphavalue
AIRBUS : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Global markets live: Airbus, Cisco, BAE, Salesforce, Deere... Our Logo
CAC40: the automotive sector drives the index to new heights CF
CAC40: sticks to 7750 despite mixed W-Street results CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
CAC40: at the zenith on the eve of the '3 Witches' session, with rate easing CF
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury predicts delivery of 800 aircraft by 2024 MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 AM ET DJ
Airbus Testing New Jets to Replace A320 Aircraft MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
AIRBUS : Berenberg remains a Sell rating ZD
Correction to Airbus Flash Headline, Articles DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Rise on Brighter Economic Outlook DJ
AIRBUS : RBC remains Neutral ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 AM ET DJ
Airbus profit lifted by jet order boom RE
CAC40: visit new highs, driven by the automotive sector CF
Airbus confirms OneSat satellite programme hit by major charges RE
Airbus Expects to Deliver More Planes in 2024 Despite Supply-Chain Challenges -- 3rd Update DJ
Airbus Recommends Special Dividend as 2023 Revenue Surges on Order Intake Strength MT
Airbus: 2023 solid, but forecasts slightly disappointing CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET DJ
AIRBUS : UBS reiterates its Sell rating ZD
AIRBUS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD

Chart Airbus SE

Chart Airbus SE
More charts

Company Profile

Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (11.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Airbus SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
150.3 EUR
Average target price
162.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.06%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
AIRBUS SE Stock Airbus SE
+6.52% 127 B $
BOEING Stock Boeing
-21.20% 124 B $
TEXTRON INC. Stock Textron Inc.
+7.55% 16 647 M $
DASSAULT AVIATION Stock Dassault Aviation
+1.95% 15 001 M $
JOBY AVIATION, INC. Stock Joby Aviation, Inc.
-4.10% 4 345 M $
EMBRAER S.A. Stock EMBRAER S.A.
+0.94% 3 374 M $
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Stock AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
-8.66% 3 131 M $
AVICOPTER PLC Stock Avicopter Plc
-6.96% 2 938 M $
EVE HOLDING, INC. Stock Eve Holding, Inc.
-15.10% 1 729 M $
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock EHang Holdings Limited
-38.99% 578 M $
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Airbus SE - Euronext Paris
  4. News Airbus SE
  5. Airbus Group: FY23
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer