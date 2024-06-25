Stock AIR AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE

Equities

AIR

NL0000235190

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:00 2024-06-25 am EDT 		After market 12:17:43 pm
134.8 EUR -9.41% Intraday chart for Airbus SE 135 +0.20%
06:11pm Airbus Woes Drag Germany's DAX Index MT
06:10pm Europe takes hit on UK and France election nerves AN
Latest news about Airbus SE

AIRBUS GROUP : Supply chain outstripped Airbus' flight Alphavalue
Five-week Quebec Safran strike adds to aircraft supply-chain woes RE
Frankfurt shares close: Airbus and Merck weigh on Dax DP
CAC40: down, penalized by Airbus air pocket CF
Market Update-Europe closes lower in a session marked by a wait-and-see attitude RE
CAC40: attempts to preserve 7650, our OATs relax further CF
CAC40: weighed down by Airbus, fails to benefit from Nasdaq rebound CF
Airbus Sheds $15 Billion in Market Value After Slashing Guidance -- Update DJ
Engine maker's Boeing dilemma helped to stall Airbus's output plans RE
AIRBUS : Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
European stocks fall after Nvidia slump, US futures tick up RE
UBS Reduces Airbus PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Airbus to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT MT
US tech nerves hit mood in Europe AN
Airbus cuts key targets, takes big hit on space unit RE
Trending : Airbus Cuts Guidance DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Dented by U.S. Tech, Airbus Warning DJ
AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Airbus SE : Half a surprise Our Logo
AIRBUS : Deutsche Bank downgrades its recommendation CF
AIRBUS : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
CAC40: in red, penalized by Airbus stall CF
AIRBUS : UBS lowers target price CF

Company Profile

Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (71.8%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (17.4%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (10.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (39.3%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (21.1%), Middle East (6%), Latin America (2.7%) and other (2.3% ).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-07-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Airbus SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
148.8 EUR
Average target price
174.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.19%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
AIRBUS SE Stock Airbus SE
-3.58% 126B
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation
+3.03% 113B
BOEING Stock Boeing
-33.44% 110B
TEXTRON INC. Stock Textron Inc.
+6.59% 16.68B
DASSAULT AVIATION Stock Dassault Aviation
-1.95% 15.23B
EMBRAER S.A. Stock EMBRAER S.A.
+68.47% 5.1B
AVICOPTER PLC Stock Avicopter Plc
+4.07% 4.1B
JOBY AVIATION, INC. Stock Joby Aviation, Inc.
-25.04% 3.62B
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Stock AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
+4.48% 3.59B
EVE HOLDING, INC. Stock Eve Holding, Inc.
-45.36% 1.07B
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
