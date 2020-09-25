Log in
Airbus : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil

09/25/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

Marignane, 25 September 2020 - Omni Taxi Aereo, Brazil's leading oil and gas transport company and part of OMNI Helicopters International group (OHI), becomes the first operator to introduce the H175 in Brazil. The aircraft has arrived in Brazil, where it will perform cargo load and passenger transport missions for the country's key oil and gas industry.

'The H175 offers the right mix of comfort, performance and cost-effectiveness and I am very pleased with the introduction of this aircraft in Omni's fleet', said Roberto Coimbra, CEO of Omni Taxi Aereo. 'With a range that enables Omni to reach 100 percent of Brazil's offshore installations and high technology equipment on board it is a very promising aircraft to serve the Brazilian oil and gas market'.

OMNI's current fleet includes Airbus H135, H155 and H225 helicopters, which are largely dedicated to transporting passengers and cargo to offshore platforms and ships, while also providing emergency medical services for the oil and gas industry.

'OMNI has been a true partner for over a decade and I am honoured by their renewed confidence in Airbus' helicopters', said Regis Magnac, Vice President Oil and Gas at Airbus Helicopters'. 'With currently 40 aircraft in service having accumulated more than 85,000 flight hours, the H175 has set new standards for offshore operations across the world and I thank OMNI for introducing the aircraft to the important Brazilian oil and gas market.'

Developed to answer oil and gas industry needs, the H175 provides outstanding performance, unmatched cost efficiency and the ability to comfortably transport 16 passengers up to 160NM. The H175 is equipped with Helionix, Airbus Helicopters' integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot, which offers enhanced situational awareness and improved operational safety by helping to reduce pilot workload. The aircraft also provides fully automatic oil platform approaches, thanks to the Rig'N Fly mode.

#H175 #Oil&Gas#makingmissionspossible

Airbus SE published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:14:04 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group