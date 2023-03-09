Airbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo

Atlanta, 8 March 2023-Several customers have signed on for Airbus Helicopters' HCare In-Service packages at this year's Heli-Expo in Atlanta, Georgia , demonstrating the success of the new global contracts with operators around the world. Four operators, 2MH Jet System group, Helisul, Henrimar, and EFAI, all signed on for HCare In-Service packages with Part Availability Commitment, with the main goal of optimising their fleets' maintenance and performance.

2MH Jet Systems group, based in France, signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover six H125 helicopters. With eight bases throughout France, 2MH Jet Systems group operates a fleet of 10 H125 and H130 helicopters for aerial work, network surveillance, events & panoramic flights, as well as private and professional pilot training. "It is fundamental to our growing activities here at 2MH Jet Systems group to have a cost-controlled, dependable parts availability package that fits our exact needs as a company," says Michel Moulin, CEO of Jet Systems Helicoptères Service.

Helisul, based in Brazil, signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover 23 H125 helicopters. Helisul is the second largest civil aircraft operator in Latin America and performs air taxi, HEMS, and parapublic activities. "With our challenging array of operations, the dependability and availability of our fleet is crucial. This new global parts availability package, allows us to streamline costs and have our aircraft flying when we need them," says Luis Cravo, Commercial Director of Helisul.

Henrimar, based in Brazil, signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover six H125 helicopters to perform a large range of civil utility missions. Henrimar is the second largest civil operator to join the HCare program in Brazil. "Our rigorous operations require a high level of performance and dependable maintenance planning," says Claudio Soares, owner of Henrimar. "This HCare In-Service package has been tailored to our activities and specific needs and allows us an extended visibility on the fleet's performance and maintainability."

And finally,EFAI, one of the most recognised companies in Brazil, signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover two H125 helicopters. EFAI has carried out pilot training activities for more than 20 years, and currently operates the H125 with the highest number of flight hours in the country, clocking in a total of 30,000 flight hours. "With our intense rate of operations and high standards in terms of performance and availability, we were able to customise this HCare In-Service package to fit our unique operational needs," says João Bosco, owner of EFAI.

"It is our privilege to partner with so many different operators, helping them boost the maintenance and performance of their aircraft to carry out their essential daily missions," says Laurent Vautherin, Senior Vice President Program Support at Airbus Helicopters. "Each of these HCare In-Service packages has been tailored to provide our customers' fleets with the optimal level of Part Availability Commitment in the form of a Part-By-the-Hour (PBH) solution in order to best meet their specific operational needs in one single contract."

HCare In-Service is one of the three flexible solutions included in the Airbus Helicopters HCare offer, which also includes HCare Initial and HCare Lifetime. For specific fleets, HCare First is available for Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) aircraft and HCare Classics for the out-of-production legacy fleet (H120, Dauphin, Puma and Gazelle).

