May 02, 2024 at 04:57 am EDT

By Pierre Bertrand

Airbus said its helicopters business signed a contract with the defense ministry of Brunei for the purchase of six H145M helicopters.

The multi-role military helicopters will be used to replace the country's old fleet and enhance the country's air force operations, Airbus said.

The country is the latest to order the helicopter type after Cyprus, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Serbia and Thailand, it added.

Financial details of the acquisition weren't disclosed.

