HTM-Helicopters to become the first operator to use the new H145 for Offshore Wind operations

#newH145 #OffshoreWind #renewableenergy

Donauwörth, 18 September - Airbus Helicopters and HTM-Helicopters have signed a contract for the purchase of two additional H145 helicopters. HTM will be the first operator to use the new five-bladed H145 in the Offshore Wind segment.

"We thank HTM for their continued trust in Airbus Helicopters and our products", says Thomas Hein, Head of Sales Western Europe at Airbus Helicopters. "Since HTM started offshore wind operations in 2008, they rely on H135 and H145 helicopters for their demanding operations."

The delivery of the first helicopter, a four-bladed H145, is scheduled for the fourth quarter this year, while the second aircraft, a five-bladed H145 will be delivered mid next year. The four- bladed H145 will also later be upgraded with the new five-bladed rotor system by HTM's maintenance organization.

The two new aircraft will be operated from HTM's bases at Norden-Norddeich, Emden, Borkum and Helgoland. For their missions, which include passenger transport to and from wind farms and hoisting technicians to the wind-turbines, the two helicopters will be equipped with a powerful hoist, floatation equipment, and a cargo hook.

Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite. It includes a high performance 4-axis autopilot, increasing safety and reducing pilot workload. Its particularly low acoustic footprint makes the H145 the quietest helicopter in its class.

The new upgrade of the H145 boasts several new features that will allow customers to enhance their operations: The innovative five-blade bearingless rotor increases the useful load by 150 kg, further enhancing the mission capabilities of the aircraft. This new rotor also improves crew and passenger comfort. Other advantages include a smaller D-value, allowing the H145 to operate in more confined areas, simplified maintenance, and an increased availability rate.

HTM Helicopters is one of the largest helicopter companies in Germany and employs around 150 people. Since April 2020, it has been fully owned by HERISTO Aktiengesellschaft. The core business of the HTM Group is the provisioning of helicopters for civil and military customers, offshore operations, emergency medical services, commercial air transport, flight training and aerial work which includes external load operations in mountainous terrain. The Intercopter GmbH is part of the HTM Group and a Part-145 approved maintenance organization.