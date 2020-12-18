Log in
Airbus : Helicopters and ÖAMTC Air Rescue have signed a firm contract for the purchase of five H135s.

12/18/2020 | 11:19pm EST
ÖAMTC Air Rescue starts fleet modernization with five Airbus H135 helicopters

@OEAMTC @AirbusHeli #MakingMissionsPossible #HEMS

Donauwörth, 18 December 2020 - Airbus Helicopters and ÖAMTC Air Rescue have signed a firm contract for the purchase of five H135s. The delivery of the first helicopter of this contract is scheduled for early 2022.

"Our demanding missions require the most modern helicopters available for enhancing our capability for critical missions, e.g. during the night. We have been operating the H135 for more than 20 years, and we look forward to benefiting from the advantages that the Helionix version brings," said Reinhard Kraxner, CEO at ÖAMTC Air Rescue. "The reduced pilot workload combined with the 4-axis autopilot will be a valuable asset onboard for our crews that rescue patients often in challenging environments."

"We thank ÖAMTC Air Rescue for their continued trust in Airbus Helicopters and particularly in the H135," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. "The H135 continues to demonstrate that it is the reference in air medical rescue all over the world."

ÖAMTC Air Rescue operates 28 H135 helicopters from 17 permanent bases and 4 additional bases during the wintertime in Austria. Last year, the operator performed more than 20,000 missions, with on average 52 missions per day.

The H135 is the helicopter of reference for helicopter emergency medical service operators worldwide. It combines a wide, unobstructed cabin with excellent performance, range and payload capacity - along with low sound levels. The oversized sliding side doors and rear clamshell doors enable fast loading/unloading of patients, with additional safety during ground operations provided by Airbus' signature shrouded Fenestron tail rotor.

On top of the 4-axis autopilot, Helionix offers an innovative cockpit layout which helps to increase situational awareness. Designed with three large electronic displays on the H135, the cockpit is Night Vision Goggle compatible and includes a First Limit Indicator which highlights the appropriate engine instrument data for the pilot in one indicator.

To date, more than 1,400 helicopters of the H135 family have been delivered around the globe with more than 5,6 million flight hours.

Copyright picture OEAMTC/Schornsteiner

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Newsroom

Contact for the media

Laurence Petiard

Jörg Michel

Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters

+33 618 797 569

+49 151 2645 0997

Laurence.petiard@airbus.com

Joerg.michel@airbus.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 04:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
