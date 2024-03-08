Marignane - Airbus Helicopters and SKYCO International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise belonging to China's Guangdong Province, have signed a contract for six H175 helicopters.





Entrusted by the Guangdong Provincial Government, SKYCO Leasing is in charge of leading the aviation industry development in the province. The versatile H175 helicopters acquired by SKYCO Leasing will be deployed by the Guangdong Government for search and rescue, emergency medical services, disaster relief and other public services missions in China.





"This cooperation goes far beyond the purchase of helicopters. It is an unmistakable sign of Guangdong Province's willingness to lead the development of the helicopter market in the southern region of China. We are proud that the Guangdong Provincial Government has chosen Airbus Helicopters to carry out this ambitious cooperation project together," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.





On top of the helicopter purchase, the parties have agreed on the reinforcement of Airbus Helicopters' footprint in China Guangdong Province and the Greater Bay Area in close collaboration with SKYCO Leasing. This includes the joint development of support and services activities and an industrial cooperation setup to lay a solid foundation for the development of general aviation by promoting the reform to open low-altitude airspace. The partnership will also explore an effective business model adapted to the Chinese aviation market that will contribute to regional economic growth.





In service since 2015, Airbus' H175 belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters, combining long-range and payload with smooth flight qualities, making it the optimal solution for a wide range of onshore and offshore mission profiles, including disaster relief, search & rescue and other public services, as well as crew change and private and business aviation. The 55 H175s currently in service have accumulated more than 210,000 flight hours, of which 184,000 in the energy sector.





@airbusheli #H175 #MakingMissionsPossible

Your contact





Laurence Petiard





Airbus Helicopters

Phone: +33 6 18 79 75 69

laurence.petiard@airbus.com





Belén Morant





Airbus Helicopters

Phone: +33 6 75 81 80 70