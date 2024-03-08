Attachments
|
Real-time
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|157.7 EUR
|-0.43%
|+3.29%
|+12.79%
|12:45pm
|AIRBUS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|11:21am
|AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|Airbus Bags Chinese Lease Order for Six Helicopters
|MT
|Airbus Signs Helicopters Contract With Chinese State-Owned Company
|DJ
|Airbus: contract for six H175 helicopters with Skyco IFL
|CF
|AIRBUS : Berenberg keeps a Sell rating
|ZD
|AIRBUS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|AIRBUS : RBC remains Neutral
|ZD
|Airbus confirms 49 jet deliveries in February
|RE
|Airbus: 49 deliveries in February 2024
|CF
|Airbus Makes 49 Commercial Aircraft Deliveries in February
|MT
|Airbus: presents its electric prototype CityAirbus NextGen
|CF
|GE Aerospace forecasts $10 bln operating profit in 2028, sets shareholder return target
|RE
|UK's Melrose raises 2024 profit outlook after annual earnings surge
|RE
|Two UK men found not guilty over bribes for Saudi military deals
|RE
|Safran: long-term contract between flyadeal and Safran Nacelles
|CF
|UBS Upgrades Airbus to Neutral from Sell, Boosts PT
|MT
|Emirates chief backs Boeing-Spirit merger amid factory crisis
|RE
|AIRBUS : UBS raises its recommendation
|CF
|Etihad posts 2022, 2023 profits and is readying for possible IPO, CEO says
|RE
|AIRBUS : UBS drops its Sell rating
|ZD
|Spirit Airlines faces tough road after JetBlue merger falls through
|RE
|Boeing, machinists kick off high-stakes contract talks on Friday
|RE
|Europe First? EU Commission wants to strengthen the arms industry
|DP
|Airbus presents 'totally unacceptable' offer to A220 workers, union memo says
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+12.83%
|136B
|-22.11%
|124B
|+12.31%
|17.42B
|+1.90%
|15.81B
|+18.09%
|3.94B
|-19.55%
|3.76B
|-4.48%
|3.21B
|-5.79%
|2.98B
|-29.37%
|1.39B
|-33.51%
|650M