Icelandair orders 13 Airbus A321XLR, becoming a new Airbus customer

Toulouse, 06 July 2023- Icelandair, the main Icelandic airline based in Keflavik, has placed a firm order for 13 Airbus A321XLR. The order makes Icelandair a new Airbus customer. The airline is also planning to lease four A321LRs.

With its extra long range, the A321XLR will allow Icelandair to seize new market opportunities. The aircraft will also enable the airline to reduce its operating costs, support its sustainability targets and at the same time offer its passengers the best in cabin comfort.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have now finalized the purchase agreement with Airbus. The efficient A321XLR aircraft will further strengthen our business model, increase our flexibility and provide opportunities for future growth, as well as further support our sustainability efforts. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2029 but we plan to have four Airbus aircraft in operation before summer of 2025 and have now secured the lease of new A321LR aircraft with our long-term partner SMBC Aviation Capital Limited" said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair's CEO.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Icelandair for placing their trust and confidence in Airbus. It fills us with immense pride to welcome Icelandair as a new Airbus customer. By harnessing the exceptional performance of the A321XLR, your airline is forging a path of sustainable growth with remarkable efficiency and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions," expressed Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A320neo which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines. It will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm - 15% more range than the A321LR and with 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft, as well as reduced NOx emissions and noise. For passengers, the A321XLR's new Airspace cabin will provide the best travel experience, while offering seats in all classes with the same high-comfort as on a long-haulwide-body, with the low costs of a single-aisle aircraft. By the end of May 2023, the A320neo Family had accumulated more than 8,750 orders from 136 customers worldwide.

