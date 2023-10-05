Dear friends and colleagues from the media,





In our evolving industry, aviation services are playing a key role, be it to maintain or enhance the growing number of aircraft in operation, to train airline crews and technical staff or to support customers to meet their decarbonisation ambitions.





Join us at our Airbus Global Services Forecast media briefing for a 20-year outlook and insight into the market and to learn about latest developments in the Services business.





The briefing, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 at 13:00 CEST, will be hosted by Cristina Aguilar Grieder, SVP Customer Services, Amaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, VP Aftermarket Strategy and Stan Shparberg, SVP Marketing at Airbus Commercial. We would be very pleased to see you joining.





Click here to register:

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=117850a404abb35176e8428e45bf2240fb5468406f3410e947f3033b42829f246154da7ec3cae7539984ee6c91342ffe82a75393153b96dd

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=117850a404abb35176e8428e45bf2240fb5468406f3410e947f3033b42829f246154da7ec3cae7539984ee6c91342ffe82a75393153b96dd





You are invited to ask your questions live during the Q&A. Alternatively, for those who cannot join us live, questions can be emailed until 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 10th October to

mailto:press@airbus.com

press@airbus.com.





Please note, only questions giving your name and media outlet will be considered.





The briefing (including the Q&A) will be held in English. A replay and other assets will be made available on www.aircraft.airbus.com .

We are very much looking forward to connecting with you on Tuesday, 10th October!





Your Airbus External Communications Team

















https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=117850a404abb351966682c6400751cde7cbd9fcb6626c5c7fb7e160ea86c8c300cfb0c987d271287e993086a0d0f9f2cbafc6c1718067db

Airbus newsroom





Contacts for the media





Stefan Schaffrath

Airbus

+33 6 16 09 55 92

mailto:stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com?subject=

Email





Justin Dubon

Airbus

+33 6 74 97 49 51

mailto:justin.dubon@airbus.com?subject=

Email





Heiko Stolzke

Airbus

+49 151 4615 0714

mailto:heiko.stolzke@airbus.com?subject=

Email

























