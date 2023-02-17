Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:41 2023-02-17 am EST
125.66 EUR   +0.58%
03:26pAirbus : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
01:01pFrench Stocks Fall as Inflation Edges Up, Rate Hikes to Continue
MT
12:28pCampaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airbus SE, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Airbus SE, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date17 feb 2023
Issuing institutionAirbus SE
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentairbus-2022-12-31-en-a2204-02164.html

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:26pAirbus : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
01:01pFrench Stocks Fall as Inflation Edges Up, Rate Hikes to Continue
MT
12:28pCampaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
11:52aPortugal's prosecutors investigate lease of Airbus planes by airline TAP
RE
08:27aSafran CEO says supply chain will drive jet output hike
RE
08:09aCampaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
07:59aAIRBUS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07:27aAIRBUS : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:42aAIRBUS : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:43aZhejiang Tiancheng Controls to Supply Aircraft Seat to UK Tour Operator for Up to 37 Mi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 412 M 62 286 M 62 286 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net cash 2022 8 947 M 9 541 M 9 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 98 956 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 124,94 €
Average target price 144,20 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE12.54%105 026
BOEING14.15%126 952
TEXTRON INC.5.51%15 564
DASSAULT AVIATION3.16%14 495
AVICOPTER PLC-4.70%3 851
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED10.83%3 822