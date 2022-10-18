Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:44 18/10/2022 BST
99.82 EUR   +0.73%
Airbus : Jet2.com increases order for the A320neo Family to 98

10/18/2022 | 08:13am BST
Toulouse, 18 October 2022- Jet2.com has placed an incremental order for 35 A320neo aircraft taking its total commitment to the Family to 98 aircraft.

The latest agreement comes just over a year since Jet2.com placed its first order for 36 A321neo in August 2021, followed by further commitments thereby securing its growth needs as demand continues to outpace supply even in the outer years.

The A320neos will be configured for 180 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

The A320neo Family incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel and CO2savings, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. Passengers are benefitting throughout the trip from Airbus' award-winning Airspace interior, which brings the latest cabin technology to the A320 Family. By the end of September 2022, the A320neo Family had accumulated over 8,500 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide.

@Airbus #A320neo #A321neo @Jet2tweets

Your contact

Justin Dubon

External Communications - Airbus

Phone: +33674974951
justin.dubon@airbus.com
Airbus Press releases

Register to receive Airbus' latest press releases

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
