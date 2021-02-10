Log in
Airbus : Macron, in call with Biden, floated pursuing Airbus-Boeing settlement - CNBC

02/10/2021 | 01:35pm EST
French President Macron attends a video-conference meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to U.S. President Joe Biden two weeks ago that the United States and France seek a negotiated settlement in the Boeing-Airbus conflict over aircraft manufacturing that has lasted about two decades, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Biden was noncommittal on the outcome but said the relevant teams would follow up, according to the report https://cnb.cx/2Z4WFF2.

Macron and Biden spoke late last month, with the U.S. president expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengalurum, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
