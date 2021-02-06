Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Airbus : Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says

02/06/2021 | 02:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia Airlines planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines' aircraft operating lessors will vote on the airline's restructuring scheme on Wednesday, the parent company of the national carrier said on Saturday.

The lessors are among 40 creditors to which the airline owes 16 billion ringgit ($3.9 billion).

To push ahead with its restructuring - a major step for the company, long beset by high costs and a bloated workforce and further upended by COVID-19 - Malaysia Airlines needs approval from aircraft operating lessors holding at least 75% of the money owed.

Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG), confirming the date of the meeting first reported by The Edge Weekly, said creditors have been divided into seven classes and that it is only taking aircraft operating lessors to the British court that is adjudicating its restructuring plans.

Last month, MAG said it had obtained the court's approval to proceed with the meeting, the outcome of which will be reported to the court at a hearing on Feb. 22.

The airline hopes to reach bilateral agreements with other classes of creditors like aircraft finance lessors and planemakers such as Boeing and Airbus before the court proceedings conclude.

MAG had said it expects the court process and restructuring to conclude by the end of March.

($1 = 4.0680 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.34% 93.42 Real-time Quote.4.05%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.29% 207.93 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
Financials
Sales 2020 48 107 M 57 958 M 57 958 M
Net income 2020 -1 312 M -1 580 M -1 580 M
Net cash 2020 3 023 M 3 642 M 3 642 M
P/E ratio 2020 -59,4x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 73 172 M 88 021 M 88 154 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 101,28 €
Last Close Price 93,42 €
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE4.05%88 021
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.60%122 802
TEXTRON INC.-2.17%10 821
DASSAULT AVIATION0.33%8 963
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-2.36%6 875
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.22%5 869
