Airbus : Milestone becomes first leasing customer for multi-mission H160

Dublin, 5 October 2020 - Milestone Aviation and Airbus Helicopters have agreed to include six H160s in Milestone's orderbook. The helicopters will be destined for a range of missions including offshore transportation and emergency medical services, the first of which is set to deliver in 2023.

'Today's announcement will see us enhance our orderbook to include the H160 which we believe will be an important player in the market in the years ahead. It is a versatile, multi-mission aircraft with the opportunity to be used in a number of scenarios, particularly serving EMS operations. It will be a valuable addition to our fleet and we're already in discussion with operators to place the aircraft into service as soon as they are available,' said Pat Sheedy, CEO of Milestone.

'We are proud that a longstanding customer such as Milestone is renewing its trust once again in Airbus helicopters. I am convinced that the level of innovation that the H160 brings to the market, whether it is passenger comfort, advanced pilot assistance, or its competiveness thanks to its increased fuel efficiency and simplified maintenance eco-system, combined with its inherent flexibility will make it a valuable asset to their operations,' said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.

With 68 patents, the H160 integrates Airbus Helicopters' latest technological innovations aimed at providing passengers with superior comfort thanks to the sound-reducing Blue Edge blades and superb external visibility for both passengers and pilots, not to mention the additional safety features provided by Helionix's accrued pilot assistance features. The aircraft's compact size will be an added advantage to landing on oil platforms as well as hospital heli-decks.

About Milestone

Milestone Aviation Group, a GECAS company, is the world's leading helicopter leasing and financing company. Milestone has a fleet of helicopters worth over US $5 billion plus a loan portfolio of approximately $300 million. Milestone partners with helicopter operators worldwide, providing a wide array of financial and productivity solutions, including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, secured debt financing, engine leasing and fleet advisory. The company supports over 45 customers in more than 30 countries serving a variety of industries, including offshore oil and gas, search and rescue, emergency medical services, police surveillance, mining and other utility missions. www.milestoneaviation.com

About GECAS

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world-leading aviation lessor and financier. For over five decades, we have partnered with our customers to find solutions to their challenges and helped their businesses to thrive. Whether your need is for narrow or widebody aircraft, regional jets, turboprops, freighters, engines, helicopters or materials, our name has become synonymous with trusted relationships, domain expertise and an ability to execute.

GECAS offers a broad array of financing products and services on these assets including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, capital markets, and airframe parts management. GECAS owns, services or has on order approximately 1,700 aircraft. GECAS serves 220 customers in over 70 countries from a network of 17 offices around the world. gecas.aero

