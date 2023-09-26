By Mauro Orru



Airbus named Christian Scherer to lead its core commercial aircraft business as chief executive, adding a leadership role that has so far fallen under the remit of group Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.

The European plane maker said Tuesday that Scherer's appointment would bring renewed focus to the commercial aircraft business at a time when airlines are putting in more orders for planes as they seek to meet increasing demand for air travel from passengers.

"Empowering Christian in the Commercial Aircraft CEO role will enable us to reinforce focus on the success of our Commercial Aircraft business while allowing me to dedicate my time to steering Airbus in a complex and fast-evolving global environment," said Faury.

Airbus and the wider aviation industry are grappling with supply-chain snags that are making it harder to procure some spare parts and materials for aircraft production.

The new organizational setup will be established in the next few months, Airbus said.

