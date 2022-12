Dec 8 (Reuters) - Airbus SE:

* SPOKESPERSON DECLINES COMMENT ON A321XLR REGULATORY TALKS UNTIL COMPLETED, SAYS ENTRY TO SERVICE Q2 2024 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has approved special conditions for the Airbus A321XLR after concerns were raised that a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks in its newest narrow-body jet.