Airbus : Onboard emission study shows risk of transmission is very low.

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 46 924 M 55 259 M 55 259 M Net income 2020 -373 M -440 M -440 M Net Debt 2020 1 299 M 1 529 M 1 529 M P/E ratio 2020 -151x Yield 2020 0,01% Capitalization 52 410 M 61 586 M 61 719 M EV / Sales 2020 1,14x EV / Sales 2021 0,96x Nbr of Employees 135 154 Free-Float 74,0% Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 81,04 € Last Close Price 66,92 € Spread / Highest target 83,8% Spread / Average Target 21,1% Spread / Lowest Target -46,0% Managers Name Title Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer René Richard Obermann Chairman Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AIRBUS SE -48.71% 61 470 THE BOEING COMPANY -49.47% 90 052 TEXTRON INC. -18.30% 8 310 DASSAULT AVIATION -35.26% 7 397 AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 65.27% 6 524 AVICOPTER PLC 17.40% 4 862