Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Onboard emission study shows risk of transmission is very low.

10/08/2020 | 11:10pm EDT

Keep trust in Air travel

Airbus studies reveal very low risk of particle exposure for passengers

Airow Airow Airow

6 feet

1 foot

1 foot

1 foot

GravityGravity

Physical distancing onboard aircraft can be achieved even with all seats occupied

Cabin air is fully renewed every 2-3 minutes

Constant injection of fresh air

Hospital-grade lters

remove >99.9% of particles

Optimised top-to-bottomows limits air mixing between rows

Back of seats acting as barriers All passengers wearing masks

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 03:09:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 46 924 M 55 259 M 55 259 M
Net income 2020 -373 M -440 M -440 M
Net Debt 2020 1 299 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 52 410 M 61 586 M 61 719 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,04 €
Last Close Price 66,92 €
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.71%61 470
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.47%90 052
TEXTRON INC.-18.30%8 310
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.26%7 397
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 524
AVICOPTER PLC17.40%4 862
