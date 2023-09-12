By Mauro Orru



Airbus's helicopter unit signed a framework agreement with PHI Group that includes firm orders and purchase options for 28 helicopters.

The European plane maker made the announcement on Tuesday, though it didn't disclose financial details for the 20 super-medium H175 helicopters and eight H160s covered by the agreement.

PHI Group plans to use the helicopters to meet growing demand for offshore transportation in the energy sector. The company operates more than 200 helicopters in a number of markets, including energy and air medical services.

