Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 


Airbus, Partners to Supply Eurofighter Jets to German Army in EUR5.5 Billion Deal

11/06/2020 | 09:18am EST

By Cecilia Butini

The German defense minister said Friday that government has approved an order for 38 Eurofighter jets from Airbus SE and its partners to the federal armed forces for a value of about 5.5 billion euros ($6.48 billion).

The jets--which will be manufactured by a consortium including Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo SpA--will be delivered starting in 2025, with the last jet of the tranche planned for delivery in 2030.

Three of the 38 jets ordered will be used for testing purposes, while the contract also includes the purchase of spare parts, ground service testing equipment and special tools, according to the German defense minister.

Airbus said in a tweet that it welcomed the decision by the German government to purchase the aircrafts, while BAE Systems tweeted that it stands ready with its partners to deliver on its commitments.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0746ET

Financials
Sales 2020 45 665 M 54 221 M 54 221 M
Net income 2020 -1 531 M -1 818 M -1 818 M
Net Debt 2020 403 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,6x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 55 152 M 65 245 M 65 485 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,0%
