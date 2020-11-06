Airbus, Partners to Supply Eurofighter Jets to German Army in EUR5.5 Billion Deal

By Cecilia Butini



The German defense minister said Friday that government has approved an order for 38 Eurofighter jets from Airbus SE and its partners to the federal armed forces for a value of about 5.5 billion euros ($6.48 billion).

The jets--which will be manufactured by a consortium including Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo SpA--will be delivered starting in 2025, with the last jet of the tranche planned for delivery in 2030.

Three of the 38 jets ordered will be used for testing purposes, while the contract also includes the purchase of spare parts, ground service testing equipment and special tools, according to the German defense minister.

Airbus said in a tweet that it welcomed the decision by the German government to purchase the aircrafts, while BAE Systems tweeted that it stands ready with its partners to deliver on its commitments.

