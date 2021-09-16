Airbus : Phoenix Police Department to upgrade fleet with five new H125 helicopters

Grand Prairie, 16 September 2021 - The Phoenix Police Department has signed a new order to upgrade its airborne law enforcement helicopter fleet with five new H125 helicopters. Deliveries are expected to begin next year.

'We spent a lot of time analyzing which platform would best fit all of our operational needs as we began to renew our fleet, and the H125 met all of our requirements,' said Paul Apolinar, chief pilot at Phoenix Police Department. 'Our responsibility is to protect and serve the Phoenix community, and these aircraft will allow us not only to protect from the skies, but to perform rescues in remote locations all over Arizona. We needed an aircraft that excels in hot temperatures, and the H125 is really the best aircraft for the job in such conditions.'

Known for its power, versatility and excellent performance in hot and high conditions, the H125 features dual hydraulics, dual channel FADEC, a crash resistant fuel system, and advanced glass-panel cockpit displays. The H125 accounts for nearly half of all intermediate single engine helicopters delivered for airborne law enforcement missions in North America over the last decade. It is built at Airbus Helicopters, Inc.'s production and completion facility in Columbus, Mississippi, by a team made up of 40% U.S. veterans.

'The H125 is one of the most popular law enforcement helicopters in the U.S., for good reason,' said Ron Kelley, airborne law enforcement segment manager at Airbus Helicopters, Inc. 'Its versatility and high performance make it an ideal platform for diverse law enforcement missions, including aerial surveillance and search and rescue, and is a proven solution that's consistently ready for the call when it's needed most.'

Airbus Helicopters Inc. is the leading supplier of helicopters in the United States, with a presence dating back more than 50 years. A team of more than 700 employees operates local production and completion facilities for the H125 and UH-72 Lakota aircraft in Columbus, Mississippi, and provides world-class training, aftermarket support, and technical assistance from Grand Prairie, Texas, for the North American regional in-service fleet of nearly 3,100 helicopters.

