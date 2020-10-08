Airbus : Presentation of the Defence Site Monitoring solution developed by Airbus and Earthcube. A unique partnership ...

Only an infinitesimal part of the data gathered can be used effectively.

"We would need 6 million analysts in order to

measure all the data we receive"

R. Cardillo, Former Director of the National Geointelligence Agency, 2018

"The number of available images will increase thirty-fold by 2020. We cannot increase our human resources by the same amount"

General C. Gomart,

Former Head of Military Intelligence,

France, 2018