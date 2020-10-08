Airbus : Presentation of the Defence Site Monitoring solution developed by Airbus and Earthcube. A unique partnership ...

Contents
-
Defence challenges
-
Earthcube - Airbus partnership
-
The Defence Site Monitoring solution
-
Questions and Answers
Defence challenges
Continued investment in aerospace…
"In the last 10 years, the aerospace landscape has changed, growing from 30 to 85 billion dollars of investment, the private sector represents 50%, military investments have doubled"
General Michel Friedling,
Le Figaro, 11/09/2020
…heavily focused on sensors.
"95% of our investments are dedicated to sensors and only 5% on analysing the data gathered by these sensors"
General Ferlet, Head of Military Intelligence,
GeoInt seminar at La Sorbonne, 29/09/2020
The main challenge
A lack of resources for analysing the growing quantity of data
Image data is analysed
manually by defence analysts
Only an infinitesimal part of the data gathered can be used effectively.
"We would need 6 million analysts in order to
measure all the data we receive"
R. Cardillo, Former Director of the National Geointelligence Agency, 2018
"The number of available images will increase thirty-fold by 2020. We cannot increase our human resources by the same amount"
General C. Gomart,
Former Head of Military Intelligence,
France, 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Airbus SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:49:07 UTC