  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:31:53 2023-03-30 am EDT
122.54 EUR   +1.36%
05:17aAirbus, Qantas to Invest in Sustainable Fuel Facility
DJ
02:11aAirbus, Qantas to Invest in Australian Biofuel Production Plant
MT
03/29Qantas, Airbus to invest in Australian biofuel refinery
RE
Airbus, Qantas to Invest in Sustainable Fuel Facility

03/30/2023 | 05:17am EDT
By Mauro Orru


Airbus SE and Qantas Airways Ltd. agreed to invest in a biofuel refinery in Queensland, Australia, to turn agricultural by-products into sustainable aviation fuel, as airlines scale up efforts to cut emissions as demand for air travel rebounds after years of restrictions and border closures.

The European plane maker said Thursday that it would invest 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) along with Qantas as part of an initial AUD6 million capital raising to conduct a feasibility study and early-stage project development.

The facility will harness alcohol-to-jet technology from sustainable aviation fuel technology company LanzaJet to produce up to 100 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel a year. Construction of the facility is slated to begin next year.

"This is one of several projects that we are looking to fund this year, all of which will help accelerate the development of a local SAF industry in Australia," said Andrew Parker, Qantas's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Airbus and Qantas last year committed to investing up to US$200 million to fast-track the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.

Earlier this week, Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG committed to covering at least 5% of its fuel requirements with sustainable aviation fuel by the end of the decade, as part of its wider goal of halving its net CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2019, and achieve a neutral CO2 balance by the middle of the century.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 0516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.34% 122.54 Real-time Quote.8.90%
LUFTHANSA 2.91% 9.919 Delayed Quote.24.24%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.69% 6.6 Delayed Quote.7.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 301 M 69 657 M 69 657 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 861 M 4 861 M
Net cash 2023 11 573 M 12 538 M 12 538 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 95 216 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 120,90 €
Average target price 144,53 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE8.90%103 148
BOEING7.60%124 611
DASSAULT AVIATION16.31%16 585
TEXTRON INC.-1.72%14 330
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.95%4 067
AVICOPTER PLC-8.60%3 631
