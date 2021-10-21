Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Airbus : Qantas to bring back A380 earlier than planned, may take more 787s

10/21/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Qantas flight QF1, an Airbus A380 aircraft, takes off from Sydney International Airport en route to Dubai, above Botany Bay

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would bring back two of its Airbus SE A380s earlier than planned and was in talks with Boeing Co about the delivery of three new 787-9s in storage to accelerate its international flight plans.

The airline said it would also launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi on Dec. 6 and all 11,000 of its domestic and international staff that are currently idled without pay would return to work by early December.

The state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, will allow the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, authorities said last week, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens and permanent residents.

"We hope that as vaccination rates in other states and territories increase, we'll be able to restart more international flights out of their capital cities," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement. "In the meantime, Sydney is our gateway to the rest of the world."

The state of Victoria, home to Australia's second-largest city Melbourne, is set to announce a similar international travel policy to New South Wales, local media reported on Thursday evening, citing government sources.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.70% 111.38 Real-time Quote.24.93%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.70% 5.69 End-of-day quote.17.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 703 M 61 267 M 61 267 M
Net income 2021 2 778 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
Net cash 2021 5 784 M 6 723 M 6 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 87 521 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.93%102 624
THE BOEING COMPANY0.89%126 708
TEXTRON INC.51.75%16 689
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.17%8 877
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.25.33%8 700
AVICOPTER PLC-6.52%5 413