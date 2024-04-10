AIRBUS : RBC maintains 'outperform' rating after deliveries

RBC on Wednesday renewed its 'outperform' rating and 192 euro price target on Airbus shares, following the announcement of the aircraft manufacturer's latest delivery figures.



In a note, the analyst points out that the European group delivered 142 commercial aircraft in the first quarter, far ahead of its American rival Boeing, which recorded just 83 aircraft deliveries over the period.



According to the intermediary, investor attention is likely to focus more on the pace of deliveries than on order intake, given the already substantial order books of both groups.



With a total backlog of 8,626 aircraft at the end of March, including 7,171 units for the A320neo alone, RBC says it expects Airbus to continue taking market share from Boeing in the single-aisle segment.



