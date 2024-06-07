AIRBUS : RBC still confident despite deliveries

On Friday, RBC renewed its 'outperform' rating and 190 euro price target on Airbus shares, following the publication of the European aerospace group's monthly delivery figures.



In a note, the intermediary explains that Airbus continues to experience supply chain pressures, preventing it from reporting deliveries as sustained as the market might expect.



While the analyst believes that the target of 800 aircraft deliveries over 2024 remains within reach, he also acknowledges that a stronger-than-expected second half of the year will be required to achieve this figure.



In fact, RBC says it is most concerned about rising supply chain costs, which it sees as a risk to achieving margin and free cash flow (FCF) targets.



