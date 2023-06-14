Airbus Raises Long-Term Aircraft Deliveries Forecast on Higher Demand

By Mauro Orru



Airbus expects to deliver more than 40,000 passenger and freighter aircraft to customers over the next 20 years, raising its forecast from last year to reflect improving demand.

The European plane maker said Wednesday that there should be enough demand for 40,850 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries in the next two decades, with 32,630 single aisle and 8,220 widebody aircraft. The company had forecast 39,490 deliveries last year.

The statement comes as Airbus expects passenger traffic demand to grow 3.6% a year, with China and India helping to shift aviation's centre of gravity toward Asia. Improvements in trade and the global economy, as well as the expansion of the middle class and the number of first time fliers, will power growth in demand.

