Airbus Raises Long-Term Aircraft Deliveries Forecast on Higher Demand -- Update

Airbus expects the global commercial aviation sector will need more than 40,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years, raising its forecast from last year to reflect improving demand.

The European plane maker said Wednesday that there should be enough demand for 40,850 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries in the next two decades, with 32,630 single aisle and 8,220 widebody aircraft. The company had forecast 39,490 deliveries last year.

The estimates come as Airbus expects passenger traffic demand to grow 3.6% a year, with China and India helping to shift aviation's centre of gravity toward Asia. Improvements in trade and the global economy, as well as the expansion of the middle class and the number of first-time fliers, will power growth in demand.

Aircraft demand stalled when pandemic travel restrictions and border closures brought international traffic to a near standstill. Now, airlines are scrambling for planes to expand capacity to meet surging demand for international air travel.

Airbus said last month that it was on track to manufacture 65 A320 narrow-body aircraft a month by the end of 2024 and 75 in 2026. For its A330, Airbus is planning four a month in 2024, while production of its bigger A350 model should reach nine a month at the end of 2025. The group is still aiming for 720 commercial aircraft deliveries to customers this year in spite of persistent supply-chain snags that are making it harder to procure some spare parts.

U.S. rival Boeing said in April that it planned to increase production of its narrow-body 737 MAX jets to 38 a month later this year from 31 despite the emergence of a manufacturing problem related to certain fittings at the rear of the planes' fuselage, that will delay some deliveries.

Meanwhile, Airbus said demand to replace older aircraft is likely to increase as more carriers seek fuel-efficient planes, estimating around 17,170 older aircraft will need to be replaced over the next 20 years compared with a 15,440 forecast for the industry last year.

