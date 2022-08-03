Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:42 2022-08-03 am EDT
103.28 EUR   +0.53%
Airbus Revokes Remaining Qatar Orders for Its A350 Planes
DJ
Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources
RE
Airbus Cancels Qatar Airways Order For Remaining A350s
MT
Airbus Revokes Remaining Qatar Orders for Its A350 Planes

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
By Julien Marion


Airbus SE has revoked the remaining order by Qatar Airways Co for its A350 planes, an industry source told Dow Jones Wednesday.

Under the order, 19 planes that were due to be delivered to Qatar Airways have now been cancelled, the source said.

Both companies are currently in a legal dispute over paint and surface wear on some A350 fuselages.

Last year, the Qatari carrier said that the paint on some of the planes was cracking and peeling, claiming it a safety risk. It grounded 21 of the planes and refused to accept deliveries from Airbus of more.

Airbus, which acknowledged the paint defect, has said that it isn't a safety risk and doesn't affect the airworthiness of the planes. The European plane maker filed a claim in London's High Court of Justice for $220 million in damages in February.


This story was translated in whole or in part from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi-Dow Jones.


Write to Julien Marion at jmarion@agefi.fr


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 0918ET

