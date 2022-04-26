Airbus : SAS Scandinavian Airlines chooses Digital Alliance's Skywise Predictive Maintenance solution for its A320 Family fleet

Dallas TX - April 26 2022 - The Digital Alliance has welcomed SAS Scandinavian Airlines as its first customer for its Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) solution. The new solution chosen by the airline is called "SPM Alliance" and will enhance the operations of its A320 Family fleet of around 70 aircraft.

This is the first solution from the Digital Alliance combining predictive maintenance algorithms from Airbus as OEM, Delta TechOps as an MRO and operational expert and GE Digital as software expert. It encompasses a wide scope of components for aircraft and engines produced by various manufacturers.

"SAS is proud to be the launch customer of SPM Alliance and we look forward to using its powerful analytics," said Marko Rudic, Head of Technical Operations at SAS. "Thanks to SPM Alliance, we will be able to pre-empt operational disruptions and accelerate maintenance decisions by predicting potential in-service issues across our large A320 Family fleet. This is the proactive approach to fleet technical management that SAS wants to take."

"As airlines are on the path to recovery, it is more important than ever to support them in saving costs and optimising their fleets' availability. This is precisely what SPM Alliance does: covering a wide scope of equipment, our new solution brings another dimension to predictive maintenance that will considerably reduce unplanned maintenance," said Lionel Rouby, SVP Digital Solutions, Airbus.

The Digital Alliance was initiated with Delta TechOps in 2019 and then strengthened in 2021 with the arrival of GE Digital; it aims at developing a portfolio of nose-to-tail and cross-fleet solutions that will harness each member's respective analytics capabilities expertise for airframes, systems and engines, to be accessed via a unified portal through the Skywise platform.

