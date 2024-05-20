Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 20 May 2024 - Saudia Group, represented by Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and flyadeal, the group's low-cost carrier, has signed a firm order for an additional 105 A320neo Family aircraft. The order comprises 12 A320neo and 93 A321neo aircraft. This increases Saudia Group's Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 A320neo family aircraft.

The agreement was announced at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh in the presence of H.E. Saleh bin Nasser AIJasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "Saudia has ambitious operational objectives to meet growing demand. We are increasing flights and seat capacity across our existing 100+ destinations on four continents, with plans for further expansion. The progress of Saudi Vision 2030 is attracting more visits, tourists, entrepreneurs, and pilgrims each year. This motivated our decision to secure this significant deal, which will create jobs, increase local content, and contribute to the national economy."

"The new additions of the A320neo family aircraft will play a vital role in contributing to Saudi Arabia' ambitious Vision 2030 plan," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. "It will enable Saudia Group's strategy to advance the Kingdom's aviation capabilities while enabling both airlines to benefit from the A320neo Family's exceptional efficiency, superior economics, highest level of passenger comfort as well as lower fuel-burn and emissions."

Saudi Arabia is creating unprecedented opportunities for global aviation through the Saudi National Tourism Strategy, which targets more than 150 million tourists by 2030. This order with Airbus will play a significant role in strengthening the Kingdom's ambition of becoming one of the top global tourism destinations.

The A320 Family is the world's most popular single aisle aircraft having won over 18,000 orders from over 300 customers in all markets. The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus' A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and at least 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximizing passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. As with all Airbus aircraft, the entire A320 Family is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030.

