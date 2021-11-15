Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/15 08:17:41 am
114.82 EUR   +2.39%
08:04aAirbus Says Air Lease Corp Signed Letter of Intent for Large Order
DJ
07:48aMarketScreener's World Press Review - November 15, 2021
06:33aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Inflation -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus Says Air Lease Corp Signed Letter of Intent for Large Order

11/15/2021 | 08:04am EST
By Giulia Petroni

Airbus SE said Monday that Air Lease Corp. has signed a letter of intent for the order of 111 aircraft that encompass a mix of narrow- and wide-body jets.

The European plane maker said the order should be finalized in the coming months. It includes 55 A321neos, 25 A220-300s, 20 A321XLRs, seven A350Fs and four A330neos.

With the order, Airbus and the U.S.-based aircraft leasing company are launching a multi-million dollar sustainability fund that will contribute towards sustainable aviation development projects, the manufacturer said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 0804ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LEASE CORPORATION -0.67% 47.44 Delayed Quote.6.80%
AIRBUS SE 2.34% 114.82 Real-time Quote.24.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 280 M 59 857 M 59 857 M
Net income 2021 3 319 M 3 800 M 3 800 M
Net cash 2021 6 172 M 7 066 M 7 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 88 118 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
