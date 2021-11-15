Airbus Says Air Lease Corp Signed Letter of Intent for Large Order

By Giulia Petroni



Airbus SE said Monday that Air Lease Corp. has signed a letter of intent for the order of 111 aircraft that encompass a mix of narrow- and wide-body jets.

The European plane maker said the order should be finalized in the coming months. It includes 55 A321neos, 25 A220-300s, 20 A321XLRs, seven A350Fs and four A330neos.

With the order, Airbus and the U.S.-based aircraft leasing company are launching a multi-million dollar sustainability fund that will contribute towards sustainable aviation development projects, the manufacturer said.

