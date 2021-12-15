Airbus Says Singapore Airlines Signed Letter of Intent for Seven A350F Freighters

By Giulia Petroni



Airbus SE on Wednesday said that Singapore Airlines Ltd. has signed a letter of intent for seven A350F freighter aircraft to renew its fleet.

The European plane maker said the flag carrier plans to start replacing its existing B747-400F fleet in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Singapore Airlines is the largest operator of the A350, with 56 aircraft currently in service, according to the company.

No financial details were disclosed.

