Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus Secures Aircraft Orders From Aviation Capital Group

12/30/2021 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Airbus SE has sealed a firm contract with Aviation Capital Group for the purchase of 40 A320neo Family aircraft, and it also signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 A220s.

The European plane maker said Thursday that the contract for 40 A320neo Family aircraft includes five A321XLRs, although it didn't disclose financial details of its agreements with Aviation Capital Group, wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corp.

"The order is another gratifying endorsement of our single aisle products by one of the world's premier aircraft asset managers, ACG and the Tokyo Century Group. It also forcefully confirms the A220 as a growingly desirable aircraft and investment in the commercial aviation landscape," said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1124ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.32% 112.48 Real-time Quote.24.88%
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION -0.36% 5580 End-of-day quote.-31.78%
All news about AIRBUS SE
11:24aAirbus Secures Aircraft Orders From Aviation Capital Group
DJ
12/29Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021
AQ
12/27Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021
EQ
12/23Airbus Lands Order for 36 H135 Helicopters from Spain
MT
12/23Federal Aviation Administration Warns Airlines About 5G Risks to Aircraft Safety System..
MT
12/22Airbus to Design, Deliver H160M Helicopters For French Armed Forces
MT
12/22U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety talks
RE
12/22U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety concerns
RE
12/22Airbus Signs $11.3 Billion Order for Helicopters With French Military
DJ
12/22MarketScreener's predictions for 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 067 M 58 940 M 58 940 M
Net income 2021 3 321 M 3 759 M 3 759 M
Net cash 2021 6 199 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 88 102 M 99 980 M 99 732 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 112,12 €
Average target price 140,62 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.88%100 830
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.70%121 142
TEXTRON INC.59.71%17 015
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.51.88%10 546
DASSAULT AVIATION5.13%8 902
AVICOPTER PLC25.98%7 312