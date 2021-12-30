Airbus Secures Aircraft Orders From Aviation Capital Group

By Mauro Orru

Airbus SE has sealed a firm contract with Aviation Capital Group for the purchase of 40 A320neo Family aircraft, and it also signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 A220s.

The European plane maker said Thursday that the contract for 40 A320neo Family aircraft includes five A321XLRs, although it didn't disclose financial details of its agreements with Aviation Capital Group, wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corp.

"The order is another gratifying endorsement of our single aisle products by one of the world's premier aircraft asset managers, ACG and the Tokyo Century Group. It also forcefully confirms the A220 as a growingly desirable aircraft and investment in the commercial aviation landscape," said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.

