By David Sachs

Airbus is sending a team to Japan to help with the investigation into a crash at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, which killed five people.

The French plane manufacturer said Tuesday that is was sending the team after an A350-900 operated by Japan Airlines collided with a DHC-8 aircraft while landing in Tokyo. Five of the six people on board the DHC-8 died.

"The exact circumstances of the event are still unknown," Airbus said.

The Airbus used Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, Airbus said.

Airbus said the team of specialists will assist Japanese authorities leading the investigation, as well as authorities from the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses, as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization protocol.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-24 1057ET