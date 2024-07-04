Airbus: Sentinel-2C satellite on its way to Kourou
The container has been loaded onto Canopée, the first sailing cargo ship specially designed to transport Ariane 6 rocket components from European ports to the Guiana Space Center, where it will arrive in around two weeks' time.
Activities will be carried out in Kourou to prepare Sentinel-2C for launch on the latest Vega rocket operated by Arianespace in September. The Sentinel-2 mission helps to manage food security by providing information to the agricultural sector.
