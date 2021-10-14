Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Services Update Presentation

10/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
| SPEAKERS

Klaus ROEWE

Senior Vice President

Head of Airbus Customer Services

Lionel ROUBY

Senior Vice President

Airbus Customer Services Innovation and Digital Solutions

Dr. Valerie MANNING

Senior Vice President

Airbus Training & Flight Operations Services

| AGENDA

14/10

  1. Airbus Services activities…………………………………. Klaus Roewe
  2. Services market evolution over last 20 months
  3. Adapted strategy and oﬀering
  4. Return To Service with ﬂexible maintenance services
  5. Decarbonisation support
  6. Digitalisation: Increasing eﬃciency…………………….. Lionel Rouby
    • Digital Maintenance Solutions
    • Digital Flight Operations & Training Services……….... Valerie Manning
  8. Conclusion…………………………………………………... Klaus Roewe

Airbus Services clusters

Four activity clusters highlighting the most signiﬁcant needs of our Customers.

Train

Operate

Cabin & Flight Crew training,

In-service ﬂeet eﬃciency solutions,

Airbus Flight Academy,

Systems' upgrades,

Maintenance training,

NAVBLUE's Flight Operations solutions,

Simulation products

Flight Operations support & consulting

Maintain

Enhance

Flight Hour Services

Upgrades, cabin &

& Satair's materials management,

connectivity solutions to

Maintenance expertise & consulting,

improve passenger

GSE* & tools, Lease transition services,

comfort & safety

Aircraft recycling

*Ground Support Equipment

Services Market impacted by drop in traﬃc in 2020

-60%

+33%

4.5 Bn

1.8 Bn

2.4 Bn

Pax transported in 2019

Pax transported in 2020

Pax expected in 2021*

Services markets diversity hit by the crisis

New services emerged

Maintenance markets took a hit in revenues (-40%)

Upgrades activities dropped by 2/3

Training activities partly maintained for grounded pilots (50% less utilisation of FFS)

*IATA August 2021 forecast

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 817 M 61 305 M 61 305 M
Net income 2021 2 868 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net cash 2021 5 776 M 6 704 M 6 704 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 89 076 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
