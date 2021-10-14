Airbus : Services Update Presentation

| SPEAKERS
Klaus ROEWE
Senior Vice President
Head of Airbus Customer Services
Lionel ROUBY
Senior Vice President
Airbus Customer Services Innovation and Digital Solutions
Dr. Valerie MANNING
Senior Vice President
Airbus Training & Flight Operations Services
| AGENDA
14/10
-
Airbus Services activities…………………………………. Klaus Roewe
-
Services market evolution over last 20 months
-
Adapted strategy and oﬀering
-
Return To Service with ﬂexible maintenance services
-
Decarbonisation support
-
Digitalisation: Increasing eﬃciency…………………….. Lionel Rouby
-
-
Digital Maintenance Solutions
-
Digital Flight Operations & Training Services……….... Valerie Manning
-
Conclusion…………………………………………………... Klaus Roewe
Airbus Services clusters
Four activity clusters highlighting the most signiﬁcant needs of our Customers.
|
|
Train
|
|
|
|
Operate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cabin & Flight Crew training,
|
|
|
|
In-service ﬂeet eﬃciency solutions,
|
|
|
Airbus Flight Academy,
|
|
|
|
Systems' upgrades,
|
|
|
Maintenance training,
|
|
|
|
NAVBLUE's Flight Operations solutions,
|
|
|
Simulation products
|
|
|
|
Flight Operations support & consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintain
|
|
Enhance
|
|
|
|
Flight Hour Services
|
|
Upgrades, cabin &
|
& Satair's materials management,
|
|
connectivity solutions to
|
Maintenance expertise & consulting,
|
|
improve passenger
|
GSE* & tools, Lease transition services,
|
|
comfort & safety
|
Aircraft recycling
|
|
|
|
|
*Ground Support Equipment
Services Market impacted by drop in traﬃc in 2020
|
|
-60%
|
|
+33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5 Bn
|
|
|
1.8 Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 Bn
|
Pax transported in 2019
|
|
|
Pax transported in 2020
|
|
Pax expected in 2021*
|
▷ Services markets diversity hit by the crisis
|
▷ New services emerged
|
|
Maintenance markets took a hit in revenues (-40%)
Upgrades activities dropped by 2/3
Training activities partly maintained for grounded pilots (50% less utilisation of FFS)
*IATA August 2021 forecast
Disclaimer
