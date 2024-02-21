Airbus: Starlux Airlines orders eight aircraft

Airbus announces that Taiwan's Starlux Airlines has placed a firm order for five brand-new A350F freighters and three additional A330neo wide-body aircraft, at the Singapore Airshow.



Currently under development, the A350F will be able to carry a payload of up to 111 tonnes and fly up to 8,700 kilometers 'at a significantly lower cost than any other freighter available today'.700 kilometers 'at a significantly lower cost than any other freighter available today'.



At the same time, the additional A330neo order will enable Starlux Airlines to 'continue building one of the most modern and efficient passenger fleets, offering the highest levels of in-flight comfort'.



