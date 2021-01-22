Airbus : Testing the future ...

S P O T L I G H T

THE ECUADORIAN AIR FORCE TAKES DELIVERY OF THEIR FIRST THREE H145s

Airbus Helicopters has delivered three H145s to the Ecuadorian Air Force, the first military customer in South America for this helicopter. A total of six H145s will be delivered in 2021.

The H145 helicopters, known as "Cobra" in the Ecuadorian Air Force, will help with missions related to national security, such as border surveillance and the fight against drug trafficking, as well as carrying out rescue operations at high altitudes, medical evacuation (medevac) and assistance in the case of natural disasters, both during the day and at night.

The contract includes training for 12 pilots and 15 technicians, as part of an in-country operational training programme.

