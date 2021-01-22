Airbus : Testing the future ...

THE ECUADORIAN AIR FORCE TAKES DELIVERY OF THEIR FIRST THREE H145s
Airbus Helicopters has delivered three H145s to the Ecuadorian Air Force, the first military customer in South America for this helicopter. A total of six H145s will be delivered in 2021.
The H145 helicopters, known as "Cobra" in the Ecuadorian Air Force, will help with missions related to national security, such as border surveillance and the fight against drug trafficking, as well as carrying out rescue operations at high altitudes, medical evacuation (medevac) and assistance in the case of natural disasters, both during the day and at night.
The contract includes training for 12 pilots and 15 technicians, as part of an in-country operational training programme.
This important milestone for the VSR programme validates its autonomy to operate to and from a moving platform, advancing the programme towards its goal: offering a tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) with ATOL capacities for global navies.
The German Bundeswehr has ordered 31 NH90 helicopters, to be known as Sea Tiger, for the German Navy's shipborne operations. The helicopters will replace the German Navy's Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet which entered into service in 1981. The Bundeswehr has already ordered 18 NH90 Sea Lion naval transport helicopters, seven of which have already been delivered.
The widespread use of the NH90 TTH by the German Army and the NH90 NFH by the German Navy enables considerable synergies in terms of logistics and training. Both the Sea Tiger and the Sea Lion are derivatives of the NH90 NFH.
FIRST NH90 DELIVERED TO THE SPANISH AIR FORCE FOR SAR MISSIONS
The Spanish Air Force took delivery of a first NH90, which will boost their search and rescue (SAR) and combat search and rescue (CSAR) mission capabilities. The Spanish Air Force will receive 12 NH90s intended to replace its aging fleet of AS332 Super Pumas and which will be based in Cuatro Vientos, near Madrid. Spain has ordered a total of 45 NH90s in the tactical transport version, to be operated by the three armed forces. Thirteen helicopters have already been delivered to the Spanish Army Airmobile Force (FAMET) for the Maneuver III Battalion in Agoncillo. Airbus Helicopters in Spain is involved in the manufacturing of the NH90's fuselage and the avionics software development and integration.
32021JANUARY
No.- -122
ROTOR
P O R T F O L I O
WORLD SUCCESS FOR THE ACH130 ASTON MARTIN EDITION
The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition will enter service in Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific over the coming months. The first example in Asia Pacific of this exceptional model was ordered by an existing Airbus customer in New Zealand. It will be used privately as well as in VIP charter operations.
In Latin America the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition has just entered service with an undisclosed VIP customer in Guatemala. Most recently another undisclosed private customer in Canada has ordered
the third example. Launched in January 2020, the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is a stylish special version of the ACH130, and particularly features a range of interior and exterior designs created by Aston Martin.
FIVE-BLADED AIRBUS H145 RECEIVES FAA TYPE CERTIFICATION
The new five-bladed H145 helicopter has received its certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The first five-bladed H145 delivery in the US is set to take place in early 2021.
Celian Bauduin
42021JANUARY
No.- -122
ROTOR
MILESTONE BECOMES FIRST LEASING CUSTOMER FOR H160
Milestone Aviation and Airbus Helicopters have agreed to include six H160s in Milestone's orderbook, the first of which is set to be delivered in 2023. The helicopters will be destined for a range of missions including offshore transportation and emergency medical services.
Milestone supports over 45 customers in more than
30 countries serving a variety of industries, including offshore oil and gas, search and rescue, emergency medical services, police surveillance, mining and other utility missions.
THE 1,400th H135 IS DELIVERED
TO MONT BLANC HELICOPTERS
In 2020, the H135 family reached a major milestone:
the company's 1,400th H135 was delivered to the French operator Mont Blanc, adding to a fleet of more than 20 H135 and H145 helicopters in service with the operator to provide helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) in France. Since first entering into service in 1996, the H135 family
of helicopters has gone through regular improvements in performance and capabilities to respond to the unique needs of HEMS operators. Today, the H135 is a leader in the HEMS industry, currently holding 25% of the global market share for HEMS and boasting over 650 units in service.
After the difficult year we have just left behind, I like the idea of starting in 2021 with this issue of Rotor Magazine dedicated to innovation. Innovation
is all about hope, optimism, new challenges
and preparing the future, the self-same values that we all share here at Airbus Helicopters.
2020 was a tough year for us all, with our industry having to face a number of setbacks that were impossible to foresee. Despite this incredibly difficult context, Airbus Helicopters managed to resist the effects of the crisis in terms of market share, especially thanks to the success of the H160 and the new H145, two helicopters which were certified in 2020. These achievements were
vision as it takes time to mature technology and ensure it can meet a market need. Engineering the future cannot be improvised.
Our innovation strategy is intimately linked to our values, with a firm focus on making helicopters and VTOL aircraft even safer, easier to fly, more accessible and sustainable in the interests of both the environment and society as a whole. We want to improve the things that are truly important to you, our customers and users.
However, innovation is not just a question of figures, investment and budgets; above all, it comes down to attitude and values. We have to provide the necessary conditions to foster
62021JANUARY
No.- -122
ROTOR
H225M: Stronger together
For more information
Follow us on
www.airbus.com/Helicopters
twitter/AirbusHeli
Communication Director: Yves Barillé (Publication
Director), Editor in Chief: Belén Morant (contact.
rotor-magazine.ah@airbus.com), Director of
photography: Jérôme Deulin, Translation: Airbus
Deulin
Translation Services; Amplexor. Published by:
(Copyright Airbus Helicopters
J.
2021, all rights reserved). Airbus Helicopters' logo and
the names of its products and services are registered
borne out of the boldness, determination and foresight of our predecessors, who chose the path of innovation then so that we can reap the rewards now.
That's why it is up to us as leaders in the helicopter industry to continue to trust in innovation despite the hardships of the current situation. We need to bring incremental innovation to our current products and in parallel keep a long-term
creativity, enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile, and we cannot do this alone. Indeed, at Airbus Helicopters we are conscious that innovation is also a matter of humility: we know that we don't have all the answers and we need the ground-breaking ideas of our partners, suppliers and collaborators in order to shape the future. By innovating together, we will all go even further.
72021JANUARY
No.- -122
ROTOR
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.