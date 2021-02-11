Log in
Airbus : Thales Get Contract to Upgrade French Forces' Electronic Warfare Abilities

02/11/2021 | 05:47am EST
By Olivia Bugault

European plane maker Airbus SE and French aerospace-and-defense company Thales won a contract from the French defense procurement agency to upgrade the French Forces' capabilities for critical-signals monitoring, direction finding and spectrum analysis, the companies said Thursday.

Under the 10-year deal, they will equip the three French armed forces with a common information system, called a joint tactical signals intelligence system, they said.

The new system "will upgrade the electronic warfare capabilities of front-line units, providing a set of high-performance portable or vehicle-mounted assets compatible with the latest communications technologies," the companies said.

The companies didn't disclose details on the financial value of the contract.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0546ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.86% 90.97 Real-time Quote.2.13%
THALES 0.10% 77.78 Real-time Quote.3.74%
