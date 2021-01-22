Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/22 11:36:06 am
88.83 EUR   -0.59%
Airbus : The 2021 Moon Camp Challenge starts now

01/22/2021 | 08:30pm EST
Calling future space scientists: the 2021 Moon Camp Challenge - organised by the Airbus Foundation and the European Space Agency (ESA), in partnership with software company Autodesk - is now underway. Each year, the competition invites students worldwide to imagine tomorrow's functional lunar settlements with the help of 3D modelling tools.

Humanity has long dreamed about living on the Moon, but establishing a moon colony has yet to become reality. However, that could soon change with a little help from some bright young minds.

In this year's contest, competing teams are once again asked to explore the complexities of defining a liveable community on the Moon. Participants will need to consider the following topics in their project:

● Using local resources, such as lunar soil and water ice

● Applying technological solutions, from power sources and food growth chambers to recycling systems

● Creating living and working facilities that provide adequate protection from meteorites and radiation for at least two astronauts.

This interdisciplinary project is divided into two categories, based on age group:

● Intermediate ('Explorers): students up to and including 14 years old

● Advanced ('Pioneers'): students from 15 to 18 years old

Both groups will use Autodesk's 3D online modelling software to create their three-dimensional Moon camp models. 'Explorers' will apply the Tinkercad design and coding app, while 'Pioneers' will work with the higher-level Fusion 360 software. Participants can also benefit from access to Airbus Foundation workshops and ESA educational resources.

'We've already seen many creative designs as part of this annual competition, which underscores one of Airbus Foundation's top-level priorities: youth development,' said Rachel Schroeder, Managing Director Airbus Foundation 'I'm certain the 2021 Moon Camp Challenge will bring many compelling new ideas from the next generation of designers.'

Participating teams should consist of two to six students, supported by a teacher or educator who will submit the entry. The deadline for Moon Camp Challenge submissions is 25 March 2021.

A jury composed of experts from ESA, Airbus Foundation and Autodesk will select the winning teams. Entries will be evaluated on the quality of the design, the accompanying report that explains the design choices, and the Moon camp's overall habitability and functionality.

Winners will be announced in May and will receive 3D printers, as well as the opportunity to attend a webinar featuring an ESA astronaut.

For more information and full participation details, please visit the Moon Camp Challenge website: www.mooncampchallenge.org.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 01:29:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 46 943 M 57 125 M 57 125 M
Net income 2020 -1 494 M -1 819 M -1 819 M
Net cash 2020 1 264 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
P/E ratio 2020 -49,6x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 69 576 M 84 694 M 84 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 98,28 €
Last Close Price 88,83 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-1.06%84 694
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.11%116 203
TEXTRON INC.1.72%11 382
DASSAULT AVIATION-2.51%8 852
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.9.78%7 490
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED35.67%7 301
