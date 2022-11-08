Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-11-08 am EST
113.16 EUR   -0.72%
12:04pAirbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of 20 H145 helicopters
PU
11:58aAirbus Delivers 60 Commercial Jets in October
MT
11:24aStrikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of 20 H145 helicopters

11/08/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cologne, The Helicopter Company (THC), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the first helicopter services provider licensed to operate commercial flights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover their fleet of 20 five-bladed H145 helicopters. The fleet of H145s was ordered in December 2021 and will be deployed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS); five have been delivered and the remaining 15 are expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The HCare In-Service package has been tailored to THC's specific operational needs, providing them with parts availability by-the-hour services to optimise the fleet's maintenance and performance.

"In our mission to enhance the aviation environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the maintenance and usage of our fleet must be optimised for the long-term," said Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC. "Our decisions to streamline maintenance services with an HCare In-Service contract covers this requirement, and has been tailored to meet our specific mission needs," Capt. Martinez added.

"Providing flexible services that boost the performance and safety of each individual customer's operations - while streamlining costs - is the main mission behind the newly-launched suite of HCare support & services packages,'' said Christoph Zammert, Executive Vice President of Customer Support & Services at Airbus Helicopters. "The Part-By-the-Hour (PBH) solution will cover all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance events for THC's entire fleet of H145s in one single contract - helping them perform their daily missions safely and effectively," Zammert added.

Launching its services in 2019, THC was established by PIF as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realisation of Vision 2030 and generate long-term commercial returns, while meeting the growing demand for luxury tourism and air travel services. THC previously signed agreements to buy 10 Airbus H125s, and six ACH160 helicopters to increase access to domestic tourism destinations and provide services such as filming and aerial surveying.

HCare In-Service is one of the three flexible solutions included in the new HCare offer, which also includes HCare Initial and HCare Lifetime. For specific fleets, HCare First is available for Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) aircraft and HCare Classics for the out-of-production legacy fleet (H120, Dauphin, Puma and Gazelle).

@AirbusHeli #HCare #MakingMissionsPossible

Your contact

Laurence Petiard

Airbus Helicopters

Phone: +33 6 18 79 75 69
laurence.petiard@airbus.com

Jennifer Steiner

Airbus Helicopters

Phone: +33 6 28 08 69 75
Jennifer.Steiner@airbus.com

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:04pAirbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of 20 H145 helic..
PU
11:58aAirbus Delivers 60 Commercial Jets in October
MT
11:24aStrikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
11:08aRaytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand
RE
10:14aAirbus : DRF Luftrettung orders two Airbus H145s and Connected Services package
PU
09:14aAirbus : SAF Aerogroup signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of five Super Puma helico..
PU
08:08aChina's biggest air show opens with aerobatics display
RE
06:15aAirbus, Leonardo's ATR to Re-Enter China After Regulatory Nod for Turboprop Plane
MT
05:28aEurope's ATR wins China approval for 42-600 turboprop plane
RE
04:03aChina's biggest air show opens under cloud of zero-COVID policy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 185 M 59 173 M 59 173 M
Net income 2022 3 937 M 3 936 M 3 936 M
Net cash 2022 8 589 M 8 587 M 8 587 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 89 758 M 89 740 M 89 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 113,98 €
Average target price 148,73 €
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.44%89 740
BOEING-20.52%98 284
TEXTRON INC.-11.24%14 405
DASSAULT AVIATION55.58%12 295
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-31.91%3 605
AVICOPTER PLC-46.81%3 484